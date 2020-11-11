With Xbox Series X officially available to the masses, it’s time for the accessory makers to start pumping out new add-ons for the latest console from Microsoft. Today, Thrustmaster has unveiled its new eSwapX Pro Controller. While there are plenty of gaming controllers out there, this model offers up a unique design that’s fully customizable and modular. While Microsoft’s Elite Controller has long offered up a level of customization, Thrustmaster is making it possible to quite literally move components out of its controller, bringing a new approach to the situation. Head below for more details, pricing, and availability on today’s announcement.

Thrustmaster unveils new modular Xbox controller

Thrustmaster is bringing its popular eSwap X Pro to the latest Xbox after first unveiling a similar style for PlayStation at the beginning of the year. With a fully modular design, there’s a lot to like here if you’re into tinkering with gameplay and adjusting minor details around the edge.

The ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER features next-generation (NXG) analog mini-sticks, for enhanced precision and a longer lifespan compared with previous Thrustmaster mini-sticks.

The Xbox version delivers a new locking system that wasn’t seen on previous releases, which reduces travel distance by up to 50 percent. This translates to faster reaction times while playing first-person shooters and the like. Of course, Microsoft first introduced this level of customization with its Elite controller a few years back, enabling gamers to shorten their triggers if needed. Thrustmaster goes to another level of customization, however.

The ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER lets you adjust the physical range of travel on the triggers, for the best fit with your gaming style. A shorter range of travel will ensure better responsiveness in shooter games, while a longer range of travel will provide more precision and a truly progressive feel in other types of games.

Additionally, Thrustmaster will be making add-ons available at an extra cost that will deliver different textures and features. That includes color customization packs and more, all of which will help make your controller stand out from the competition.

A variety of packs incorporating new features — along with different color customization packs — are available (sold separately), ensuring optimal comfort and eye-catching looks that fit in with your favorite games.

Pre-orders are now available in the US and Canada with additional regions coming in a few months. The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is listed at $160 which is notably $20 less than Microsoft’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

