Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro delivers a fully customizable Xbox controller experience

-
News

With Xbox Series X officially available to the masses, it’s time for the accessory makers to start pumping out new add-ons for the latest console from Microsoft. Today, Thrustmaster has unveiled its new eSwapX Pro Controller. While there are plenty of gaming controllers out there, this model offers up a unique design that’s fully customizable and modular. While Microsoft’s Elite Controller has long offered up a level of customization, Thrustmaster is making it possible to quite literally move components out of its controller, bringing a new approach to the situation. Head below for more details, pricing, and availability on today’s announcement.

Thrustmaster unveils new modular Xbox controller

Thrustmaster is bringing its popular eSwap X Pro to the latest Xbox after first unveiling a similar style for PlayStation at the beginning of the year. With a fully modular design, there’s a lot to like here if you’re into tinkering with gameplay and adjusting minor details around the edge.

The ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER features next-generation (NXG) analog mini-sticks, for enhanced precision and a longer lifespan compared with previous Thrustmaster mini-sticks.

The Xbox version delivers a new locking system that wasn’t seen on previous releases, which reduces travel distance by up to 50 percent. This translates to faster reaction times while playing first-person shooters and the like. Of course, Microsoft first introduced this level of customization with its Elite controller a few years back, enabling gamers to shorten their triggers if needed. Thrustmaster goes to another level of customization, however.

The ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER lets you adjust the physical range of travel on the triggers, for the best fit with your gaming style. A shorter range of travel will ensure better responsiveness in shooter games, while a longer range of travel will provide more precision and a truly progressive feel in other types of games.

Additionally, Thrustmaster will be making add-ons available at an extra cost that will deliver different textures and features. That includes color customization packs and more, all of which will help make your controller stand out from the competition.

A variety of packs incorporating new features — along with different color customization packs — are available (sold separately), ensuring optimal comfort and eye-catching looks that fit in with your favorite games.

Pre-orders are now available in the US and Canada with additional regions coming in a few months. The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is listed at $160 which is notably $20 less than Microsoft’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA debuts three new Super Mario Switch Controllers, pre-order now

Pre-order Learn More
Review

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Watch now! Learn More

All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

Save 50% on Nespresso’s Mini Coffee/Espresso Machine, now $100 off at Amazon

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sperry is offering sneakers and boots from $29, today only + free shipping

For $29 Learn More
$2 each

Eveready’s 4-pack of LED flashlights come with batteries for just $2 each

$8.50 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds fall to $150 (Save 25%), more from $70

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $80

ecobee’s SmartSensor bundle arms two windows or doors at $64 (New low, Reg. $80)

$64 Learn More