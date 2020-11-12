Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

Amazon offers Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $1,049.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s just over $249 off the regular going rate, $100 better than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air offers a compact design with a Retina display, 512GB worth of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It’s an ideal machine for students and the like that don’t need a ton of processing power but still want enough juice for basic photo editing and the like. Other notable features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 11-hours of battery life on a full charge.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook safe along the way.

Interested in the latest MacBooks with Apple’s new M1 chip? You’re in luck, we’ve partnered with authorized retailer Expercom to bring a host of discounts on the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini from Apple. Browse through the entire lot of discounts on this landing page for more details.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

