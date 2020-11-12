Amazon mophie wireless charging and power gear sale from $14 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off wireless chargers and accessories from mophie and HALO. One standout here is the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Pad for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen it down at $20, it is more regularly between $35 and $50 with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Compatible with “virtually any Qi-enabled device” and even “through lightweight cases,” this is a great option for somewhere to easily drop your phone at the end of the day. It can offer up to 10W within its low profile 0.51-inch form factor, while light branding and an ultra suede finish round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more deals.

mophie and HALO Gold Box deals:

Browse through the rest of today’s sale right here, then head over to our Smartphone Accessories guide for even more notable add-on deals. You’ll also want to check out the all-new mophie juice pack that dropped last month as well as the brand’s new 4-in-1 Qi charger for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more.

More on the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Pad:

Power when you need it in the perfect size. The wireless charging pad recharges compatible smartphones and wireless accessories quickly and efficiently

Delivers up to 10W: Engineered to safely deliver up to 7. 5W of power

Compact and convenient: the compact design fits easily on a crowded tabletop

Universal wireless charging: The wireless charging pad is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device

Charges to contact: Simply place your device on the pad and charging begins immediately

