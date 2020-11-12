Amazon mophie wireless charging and power gear sale from $14 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off wireless chargers and accessories from mophie and HALO. One standout here is the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Pad for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen it down at $20, it is more regularly between $35 and $50 with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Compatible with “virtually any Qi-enabled device” and even “through lightweight cases,” this is a great option for somewhere to easily drop your phone at the end of the day. It can offer up to 10W within its low profile 0.51-inch form factor, while light branding and an ultra suede finish round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more deals.
mophie and HALO Gold Box deals:
- HALO 6000 Portable Power Bank $28 (Reg. $40)
- mophie Universal Vent Mount $49 (Reg. $70)
- mophie Universal Wireless Charge Stand $49 (Reg. $70)
- mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad $45 (Reg. $60+)
- mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad $68.50 (Reg. $100+)
- HALO Bolt Portable Phone Laptop Charger $70 (Reg. $120)
- Plus even more…
Browse through the rest of today’s sale right here, then head over to our Smartphone Accessories guide for even more notable add-on deals. You’ll also want to check out the all-new mophie juice pack that dropped last month as well as the brand’s new 4-in-1 Qi charger for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more.
More on the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Pad:
- Power when you need it in the perfect size. The wireless charging pad recharges compatible smartphones and wireless accessories quickly and efficiently
- Delivers up to 10W: Engineered to safely deliver up to 7. 5W of power
- Compact and convenient: the compact design fits easily on a crowded tabletop
- Universal wireless charging: The wireless charging pad is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device
- Charges to contact: Simply place your device on the pad and charging begins immediately
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!