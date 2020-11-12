Best Buy launches 4-day sale featuring Beats, Assistant smart home tech, more

-
Best BuyHeadphonesHDTV
Get this deal Up to 40% Shop now!

Best Buy has launched its Coolest Deals Sale, a 4-day event featuring early Black Friday price drops on tech, smart home accessories, and much more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for curbside pickup at most locations. You’ll find all of our top picks from today’s sale down below.

Best Buy launches Coolest Deals Sale

One standout offer is on the BeatsX Wireless Headphones for $49.99. That’s as much as 50% off the original price and the second-best offer we’ve seen this year. BeatsX feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, magnetic earbuds, Lightning charging and more. Great for workouts and those not ready to shell out significantly more cash for the latest AirPods. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another standout offer today is on Insignia’s 32-inch 720p HDTV with Fire OS baked right in for $99.99. As a comparison, that’s around $50 off the regular going rate. This is an ideal bedroom or office TV with built-in smart TV features, three HDMI inputs, along optical out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on smart home tech, audio, TVs, and other early Black Friday deals.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

HDTV

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Buy 4-day sale discounts TCL 4K TVs, HomeKit accessories, more

Shop now! Learn More

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More
$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,499 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South’s premium MacBook stands on sale from $42

$42 Learn More