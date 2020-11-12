Give your Switch an upgrade with a wireless pro controller at $17.50 Prime shipped

JackissPro Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $17.51 Prime shipped with the code DKQGWWEY and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 35% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve found the $59 price of Nintendo’s official Switch Pro Controller to be a bit excessive, this is a great alternative. Jackiss’ model connects over Bluetooth to your handheld console and offers a similar style and button layout to Nintendo’s official offering. The built-in battery should last around 15-hours before it’s time to plug it in via the USB-C port. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to Switch controllers, it’s hard to beat the price of today’s lead deal. You’ll notice that even HORI’s wired controller is $20 at Amazon. If you’re a GameCube fan, however, you can save a few pennies and opt for this retro-inspired controller at under $17.50 to give your Switch an upgrade.

Did you see the Xbox Series X is finally getting into the hands of gamers? Well, we unboxed it yesterday, and it’s quite an impressive console. Interested as to what secrets the box held? We lay it all out for you right here.

Jackiss Switch Pro Controller features:

Work with Bluetooth within 393ft, this switch remote controller is the best 3rd party JACKiSS PRO switch pro control for your favorite Nintendo switch games such as The Legend of Zelda / Super Mario Odyssey / Splatoon 2 / Mario Kart /Animal Crossing etc.

