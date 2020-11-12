Today, Phiaton is debuting its latest pair of headphones, getting in the active noise cancellation game. Rocking a unique carbon fiber design, the internals are just as eye-catching with up to 43-hour battery life and more. Head below for a closer look at the new Phiaton 900 Legacy headphones.

Phiaton launches new 900 Legacy headphones

Last time we checked in with Phiaton, we were impressed by the brand’s touch controls and auto play/pause functionality. But since then, those features have gone from being pretty novel additions to being pretty standard on the higher-end headphones market. But its latest release, the new Phiaton 900 Legacy, manages to deliver a competitive feature set while still mixing things up.

One of the most expected features at this point from a pair of over-ear headphones is active noise cancellation, and the Phiaton 900 Legacy aren’t ones to disappoint. Inside of the headphones is a pair of 40mm drivers, which are completed by an array of microphones for blocking out the world around you.

As for the actual outside of the headphones, you’re looking at a unique carbon-graphite fiber pattern that pairs with a plastic headband and some metal accenting. There are the usual dedicated controls for activating the ANC features as well as touch controls for skipping tracks and the like. And there’s also the inclusion here of Phiaton’s Smart Play and Pause functionality that, as its name suggests, automatically stops whatever is playing once you take off the 900 Legacy headphones.

The most interesting feature addition in book is that the Phiaton 900 Legacy will actually vibrate a tad when you get a call. So on top of the audio alert you’d typically receive, the headphones provide some additional feedback, which is a pretty novel touch. Phiaton rounds out its new 900 Legacy with up to 43-hour battery life, which is well beyond what many of the other big names in the ANC headphone space can achieve.

The new Phiaton 900 Legacy headphones are now available for purchase at Amazon, as well as direct from the brand’s online storefront. They enter with a $249.99 price tag and are now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s no doubt that the Bluetooth headphone space is as crowded as ever, even when you only consider those with active noise cancelling tech built-in. But even so, the Phiaton 900 Legacy still manages to stand out. After spending some time with the new cans, there are a few takeaways.

Maybe one of the biggest selling points is the ANC features, and these headphones certainly do manage to block out noise. They do a better job than AirPods Pro but aren’t quite as impressive as the Bose Headphones 700. But as for battery life, Phiaton isn’t stretching it when they tout that the 900 Legacy headphones can hit 43 hours. Playback time varies based on which ANC mode is engaged, but they’ve been staying off the charger much more consistently than the Bose cans I use as an everyday driver.

So at the end of the day, for the price, performance is pretty notable. Phiaton might not be the most well-known brand in the game, but there’s a lot to like with the 900 Legacy Headphones.

