Bundle Razer’s Kishi Android Controller with its gaming earbuds for $133 ($180 value)

Walmart offers the Razer Kishi Android Controller Grip bundled with its Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds for $133 shipped. Typically picking up the controller and earbuds would run you $180, with today’s offer saving you 26%, beating the combined all-time lows by $34, and marking the best value we’ve seen on the package to date. Razer’s Kishi controller grip brings a Switch-like experience to your Android device for playing Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, and more. Throw in the Hammerhead earbuds, and you’re ready to elevate your mobile gaming setup for playing away from the console or battlestation. Rated 4.2+ stars from thousands of combined customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the headphones from the bundle and going with PowerA’s Moga XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller at $70. Not only is this more affordable than the Kishi grip noted above by itself, but this gamepad will provide a similar mobile-friendly gaming experience with a clip to hold your smartphone in place. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, as well.

But if your attention is turned towards scoring Sony’s latest console today, be sure to keep it locked to our guide on scoring the PS5 as launch day orders begin going live later today. Then check out our unboxing of the new Xbox Series X for a closer look at what Microsoft is bringing to the table.

More on the Razer Kishi Hammerhead bundle:

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds + Kishi Gaming Controller for Android BundleBundle Contents: 1x Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, 1x Kishi Gaming Controller for Android; The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless and it’s extremely low 60ms input latency means audio won’t stutter and will stay synced, providing a competitive gaming advantage and a more immersive experience for videos and music.

