PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy

It’s PlayStation 5 launch day! Gamers have anxiously been waiting for this day for quite a while, especially after the PlayStation 5 pre-order fiasco, and it is finally here. While most folks weren’t able to land a pre-order back in September when they (sort of) went live for the first time, today will be your next chance. While only some retailers have given us any details on stock, we are expecting several listings to go live throughout the day today. Head below for more details on when and where to buy a PlayStation 5 on launch day.

PlayStation 5 launch day

Sony has already primed us for PlayStation 5 launch day stock to some degree. We know there will be no in-store units available for purchase with Sony citing COVID-19-related reasons, but there will be PlayStation 5 consoles available for purchase online today. Read on for more details on schedules and the like, but you’ll definitely want to watch out for Walmart’s timed in-stock availability:

Walmart is really the only retailer that has officially confirmed actual times for PlayStation 5 launch day (listed above), although reports suggest Newegg will have more expensive bundle options going live at 12 p.m. as well. We are expecting Target, GameStop, and possibly Amazon to also go live at some point throughout the day, but in a year like 2020 and with new a generation of consoles, it’s nearly impossible to say anything for sure. Let’s just hope there are more than a few units available and listings stay live for longer than a minute or two.

While you’re waiting for listings to go live, be sure to check out all of the details we know about the PlayStation 5 launch lineup and PS Plus Collection, as well as how Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, and more will work on PS5.

PS5 launch games:

Demon’s Souls $70

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $50

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $70

Destruction AllStars $70

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $60

