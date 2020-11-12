Sonos Move offers AirPlay 2 in a portable design: All-time low at $300 ($99 off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeSonos
Get this deal Reg. $399 $300

Amazon offers the Sonos Move Battery-powered Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 for $299.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate, the first cash discount we’ve seen, and a new Amazon all-time low. As the first battery-powered speaker from Sonos, the Move features ample connectivity options over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 all in a portable design. Integrated voice control with Alexa brings another level of functionality to the mix alongside up to 11-hours of playtime on a single charge. In our hands-on review, we noted that Sonos “really knocked it out of the park with design and build, functionality, sound quality, and battery life.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those willing to sacrifice AirPlay can save a ton by going with the new 4th generation Echo Dot for $50. You’ll still find integrated Alexa control here and access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Apple Music, at a notable discount in comparison to today’s lead deal. Of course, you’ll also miss out on the portable design as the Echo Dot doesn’t feature an internal battery.

Prefer Assistant? We have a great deal ongoing right now for the latest Nest Audio speakers. You can grab a 2-pack for $169, which is the very first discount we’ve seen. Full details are right here.

Sonos Move Wireless Speaker features:

  • The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening
  • Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Our exclusive promo code brings the Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker to new low at $79

$79 Learn More
Reg. $169

ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat nears 2020 low at $132 (Save 22%)

$132 Learn More
Up to 32%

Automate your holiday lights with these timer deals from $7.50

$7.50+ Learn More
35% off

Let ILIFE’s robo vacs/mops handle holiday cleaning from $140 (Up to 35% off)

From $140 Learn More
$180 value

Bundle Razer’s Kishi Android Controller with its gaming earbuds for $133 ($180 value)

$133 Learn More
40% off

Amazon offers Lands’ End apparel, outerwear, more from $9 Prime shipped

From $9 Learn More
33% off

Family-sized Instant Pot Ultras now up to $70 off for today only at Amazon

$100+ Learn More
Reg. $250

Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock has a fingerprint reader, more at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More