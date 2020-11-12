Sonos Move offers AirPlay 2 in a portable design: All-time low at $300 ($99 off)

Amazon offers the Sonos Move Battery-powered Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 for $299.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate, the first cash discount we’ve seen, and a new Amazon all-time low. As the first battery-powered speaker from Sonos, the Move features ample connectivity options over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 all in a portable design. Integrated voice control with Alexa brings another level of functionality to the mix alongside up to 11-hours of playtime on a single charge. In our hands-on review, we noted that Sonos “really knocked it out of the park with design and build, functionality, sound quality, and battery life.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those willing to sacrifice AirPlay can save a ton by going with the new 4th generation Echo Dot for $50. You’ll still find integrated Alexa control here and access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Apple Music, at a notable discount in comparison to today’s lead deal. Of course, you’ll also miss out on the portable design as the Echo Dot doesn’t feature an internal battery.

Prefer Assistant? We have a great deal ongoing right now for the latest Nest Audio speakers. You can grab a 2-pack for $169, which is the very first discount we’ve seen. Full details are right here.

Sonos Move Wireless Speaker features:

The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening

Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline