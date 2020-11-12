Target’s coffee-themed gift guide has an array of ideas to fill their cup from $4

-
Home GoodsTargetNews
From $4

Do you have a coffee lover on your holiday gift list this year? If so, Target has hundreds of ideas in its coffee-themed gift guide. With prices starting at just $4, this list has something for every budget, from coffee mugs with cute sayings to high-end coffee makers. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You will also want to check out the latest guide to our favorites from Amazon’s Handmade Collection.

Coffee makers

One of our top picks is the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. It makes lattes and cappuccinos alike as well as single-serve coffees. This coffee maker is aesthetically pleasing with a nickel-colored finish. It can also froth your choice of milk to create a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. With over 770 reviews from Target customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, if they like pour-over coffee or want to try something new, Target is offering the Bodum 8 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker for $20. This style also features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. Also, the hot water distributes slowly and evenly over the coffee powder, allowing for a rich taste. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Mugs and coffee holders

Mugs are always a great idea for a coffee or tea lover. One of our favorite styles is the 16-oz. Stoneware Love Ya, Mean It Mug. It’s priced at just $6 and it’s also microwave and dishwasher safe. It’s also small enough that it could be a great stocking stuffer as well.

A very popular coffee item is the Ember Mug Temperature Conrolled Smart Mug that’s priced at $130. This mug allows you to set your precise drinking temperature and maintain it for approximately 1.5 hours. It holds 10 ounces and comes in three colors. Plus, it features an LED light to indicate when it’s at the perfect temperature and is iOS and Android compatible.

Coffee-themed stocking stuffer ideas

Finally, fill their stocking with coffee love. If you know someone who loves the smell of coffee, the 11 oz 3-count Caf Collection Candles are a great gift idea. They’re priced at $26. These glass jar candles are made with real fresh brewed coffee fragrance and will burn for up to 55 hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…

News

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Get cooking with Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide with prices from just $12

Learn More
Reg. $200

Save 50% on Nespresso’s Mini Coffee/Espresso Machine, now $100 off at Amazon

$100 Learn More
Reg. $18

Swap your Apple Watch style with this sleek stainless steel band for $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
Save 64%

Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet can crack open a beer: $9 (Save 64%)

$9 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on LEGO Architecture Skylines, Advent Calendars, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
$95 off

Intel’s powerful NUC 10 i7 Performance Kit hits an Amazon low of $490 shipped (Save $95)

$490 Learn More
30% off

Amazon holiday snacks and grocery sale from $5: Nuts, spices, coffee, more

From $5 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 drops to all-time lows from $169 (Save up to 30%)

From $169 Learn More