Do you have a coffee lover on your holiday gift list this year? If so, Target has hundreds of ideas in its coffee-themed gift guide. With prices starting at just $4, this list has something for every budget, from coffee mugs with cute sayings to high-end coffee makers. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You will also want to check out the latest guide to our favorites from Amazon’s Handmade Collection.

Coffee makers

One of our top picks is the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. It makes lattes and cappuccinos alike as well as single-serve coffees. This coffee maker is aesthetically pleasing with a nickel-colored finish. It can also froth your choice of milk to create a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. With over 770 reviews from Target customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, if they like pour-over coffee or want to try something new, Target is offering the Bodum 8 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker for $20. This style also features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. Also, the hot water distributes slowly and evenly over the coffee powder, allowing for a rich taste. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Mugs and coffee holders

Mugs are always a great idea for a coffee or tea lover. One of our favorite styles is the 16-oz. Stoneware Love Ya, Mean It Mug. It’s priced at just $6 and it’s also microwave and dishwasher safe. It’s also small enough that it could be a great stocking stuffer as well.

A very popular coffee item is the Ember Mug Temperature Conrolled Smart Mug that’s priced at $130. This mug allows you to set your precise drinking temperature and maintain it for approximately 1.5 hours. It holds 10 ounces and comes in three colors. Plus, it features an LED light to indicate when it’s at the perfect temperature and is iOS and Android compatible.

Coffee-themed stocking stuffer ideas

Finally, fill their stocking with coffee love. If you know someone who loves the smell of coffee, the 11 oz 3-count Caf Collection Candles are a great gift idea. They’re priced at $26. These glass jar candles are made with real fresh brewed coffee fragrance and will burn for up to 55 hours.