Back with even more connectivity than the previous generation, the Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen wireless speaker packs the same premium design with upgraded sound quality. Faster digital processing and an added HDMI-ARC connection let the Mu-so 2nd Gen connect to even more devices around the home. We also have the smaller, more affordable Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen in our hands to try out the multi-room setup. Head below to watch the video and check out all the details on these new premium wireless speakers.

Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen’s modern design

One of the first things you notice about the Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen is its striking design. With a mix of both sharp and organic edges and shapes, it has a very elegant, modern design to it. Along the bottom is a large translucent base that lights up when the Mu-so is awake with a brilliant white light that matches the controls on top of the speaker. While the lights were bright enough to be the only lights for a family dance party with my kids, they can also be dimmed through the Naim app.

In contrast to the sharp edges on most of the speaker and the large heat sink across the back, there is a swappable grill on the front with a more organic, curved shape. With the grill available in four different colors to match your space, the Naim Mu-so matches premium design with its premium price of $1,690.

Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen improvements

Naim has done a lot here to improve the 2nd gen Mu-so, re-engineering 95% of the wireless speaker. Beyond new processing and refinements to the control dial, there is also a 13% increase in internal volume for better bass performance. Mu-so 2nd Gen also now supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. All together it keeps most of the same design but is faster, has more connectivity, and sounds better.

Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen: Video

Refined 2nd Gen Control Dial

On top of the Mu-so speaker is the control dial for adjusting volume and a host of other features. It wakes up as your hand approaches and illuminates with 15 different touch controls to adjust the speaker. Rotate the dial to adjust the volume, or tap the multiroom button to connect to other Mu-so or Mu-so Qb speakers. Indicators for AirPlay, Chromecast, and Spotify are easily visible on the control as well as easy to find buttons for changing external inputs or pairing Bluetooth.

Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen: Ins and outs

Mu-so 2 has a great range of physical connections with everything from 3.5mm, optical, and HDMI ARC to USB A. On the streaming side, it’s ready for Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify, TIDAL, Roon Ready, Internet Radio, and Bluetooth. With this wide assortment, the Mu-so should be right at home as a stand-alone speaker system or a soundbar to supplement the latest TVs. And, the Mu-so can connect to networks via Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Naim’s Mu-so 2nd gen also supports both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. So not only can you make a multi-speaker setup with other AirPlay 2 capable speakers, but you can also set automation routines within the Apple Home app and control the Mu-so with Siri.

Alternatively, the Mu-so also works with Google Home if your home is setup in that ecosystem.

Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen: Premium Sound

With the grill off, we can see some of the tech that’s driving this incredible sounding speaker. With a total output up to 450W (6 x 75W), the Mu-so can pump some serious air. For the all-new speaker drivers, Naim tapped the shoulder of Focal, their partner through Vervent Audio, and who just celebrated their 40th anniversary as an acoustic audio specialist.

One of the big upgrades with this 2nd generation is the all-new multicore DSP (Digital Signal Processor). This new system provides 2000 MIPS (mission instructions per seconds) compared to the original’s single-core 150 MIPS processor. Along with this, the 2nd generation has a reworked limiter algorithm to protect the speaker when pushed to the highest volumes. This will help ensure longer life for the whole system.

But, what all that means, is that the Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen sounds incredible. It’s clear and full without being overpowering on the low end or overly harsh. Turning it up, the sound quality remains top-notch to the max. Bass heads will probably be better served with other speakers that favor low end, but there’s no denying the clarity and full sound heard on the Mu-so 2nd gen.

Naim app control

Another area where the Naim Mu-so shines is through connecting multiple speakers together in a multi-room setup. Through the Naim app, it’s easy to set up a multi-room system with other Mu-so speakers and also the smaller Mu-so Qb 2. Within the app, you can also set up playlists, change settings, adjust the brightness of the lights, and make tons of other tweaks.

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen: out of the box

Speaking of the Mu-so Qb 2, we also got to try one of those out for the multi-room setup. A smaller sibling to the Mu-So, the $990 Mu-so Qb features a lot of the same technology and style in a smaller, more affordable package. Five speakers add up to a total of 300W of power for big, full sound out of the Mu-so Qb.

Controlling the speaker is pretty much identical to the large Mu-so. The same elegant dial and touchpad let you adjust volume, easily access favorite playlists or stations, and even set up the multi-room system with other Naim Mu-so speakers. With the same design language and available grills, it’s a stylish and great way to supplement the Mu-so or just get into the Naim audio ecosystem.

Naim Mu-so and Mu-so Qb final thoughts

Naim has hit the nail right on the head with the Mu-so and Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen premium wireless. With the variety of both physical and streaming connections, powerful and incredibly clear sound, and elegant, easy to use controls, it should fit right at home with most setups.

