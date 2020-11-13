Samsung’s Galaxy Note20/Ultra falls to new lows at up to $300 off, more from $700

Microsoft is currently discounting Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note20/Ultra lineup headlined by the Note20 Ultra 128GB at $999.99. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer saves you $300, is $100 below the Amazon all-time low, and marks the best we’ve seen. You can also score the Note20 128GB for $749.99, down from $1,000. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones pack up to 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x displays with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+. There’s also S-Pen support and a triple camera array to complete the package, as well as expandable microSD storage on the Note20. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $700.

Also on sale, Microsoft offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699.99. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, comes within $50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Standout features here include a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 64MP triple camera array, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re more of a OnePlus fan, you can currently save up to $200 on a pair of its smartphones from $349. That’s on top of the best price to date on Motorola’s folding razr smartphone at up to $450 off. Plus, you’ll find even more in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

