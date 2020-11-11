Motorola’s folding razr 5G Smartphone now up to $450 off (New all-time low)

Amazon currently offers the Motorola razr 5G for $999.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Those willing to activate today on a plan can drop the price to $949.99 at Best Buy. Usually selling for $1,400, today’s offer is good for as much as $450 in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design with a folding 6.2-inch OLED display. On top of 5G connectivity, there’s a single 48MP camera as well as 256GB of storage. A Snapdragon 765G is at the center of the experience with all-day battery life to complete the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to spend some of your savings would be picking up an additional USB-C cable. This 2-pack of 90-degree cords from Aukey is an easy recommendation at $13, especially if you plan on charging while using the device. Plus, this 2-pack carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,200 customers.

If you don’t mind going with a previous-generation handset, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ has dropped to $650. Right now, this smartphone is down to a new all-time low at $450 off, delivering flagship features for less. Then be sure to go check out all of the best Android app and game deals that are still live in our roundup.

Motorola razr 5G features:

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.

