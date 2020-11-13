Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Controller works with Xbox Series X at $150 (Save $29)

Adorama currently offers the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $179 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2020 low and is the best we’ve tracked in several months. Compatible with everything from Microsoft’s latest Series X/S consoles to the Xbox One, PC, and more, its Elite Series 2 Controller elevates your gameplay experience with plenty of customization options in tow. There’s the usual controls here alongside interchangeable thumbsticks, rear paddles, and more. That’s on top of USB-C, a rechargeable battery, and Bluetooth connectivity. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If all of the added customization features aren’t really calling your name, save even more by picking up the Xbox Core Controller at $60 instead. You’re still getting an elevated gamepad experience made for the Xbox Series X, but without the interchangeable components or rear paddle switches.

For a closer look at the controller you get with the Xbox Series X, be sure to check out our hands-on unboxing of Microsoft’s latest console. Or if it’s the PS5 you’re eyeing up, be sure to swing by our first impressions coverage where we detail the console itself, Sony’s new DualSense controller, and more.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:

The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Experience limitless customization with new interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

