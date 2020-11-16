Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cytus II, thankful, Hidden Through Time, more

It is now time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw Adobe Elements bundles for Mac at as much as $100 off, but we are now ready to gather all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Cytus II, thankful, Hidden Through Time, Thumper: Pocket Edition, GeoShred Play, SynthMaster One, Earth 3D, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Apraxia Therapy: $20 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Language Therapy 4-in-1: $65 (Reg. $75)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Super Vectorizer 2 – Vector Trace Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baby Sleep Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AddMe: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

More on Cytus II:

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!