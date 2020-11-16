Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of the My Best Early Access Black Friday sale, Best Buy is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll need to grab a free My Best Buy membership to access this price (and many of the new deals below). Regularly $60, and still fetching $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the recent release. This one takes players to an open world London where just about every NPC you come across is playable and can be recruited. It also includes free digital access to Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well. Head below for the rest of today’s early Black Friday game deals including Devil May Cry 5, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destroy All Humans!, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
Early Black Friday game deals:
***Note: All of today’s Best Buy deals require a free My Best Buy membership.
- Devil May Cry 5 $16 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $50+)
- Destroy All Humans! $20 (Reg. $40)
- Wonderful 101 Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Maneater $13 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $20 (Reg. $52)
- Hitman 2 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands GOTY $10 (Reg. $20)
- More My Best Buy Black Friday game deals
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- War of Mine: Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sony PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Bridge Constructor Portal Switch $6 (Reg. $15)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Target B2G1 FREE early Black Friday game sale
- Bioshock Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
