Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide has everything you need from Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Guide offers an array of top ideas. Whether you’re looking for presents for the runner, golfer, camper, or kids, there’s something for everyone. They also have gifts for every budget, with sections for ideas under $25 or below $50. Plus, you can find hundreds of top brands including Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, adidas, Yeti, Carhartt, and more. Plus, if you spend over $50, Dick’s Sporting Goods customers receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide. Plus, be sure to check out our latest guide to Target’s Coffee-themed Gift List here with prices from $4.

Gifts for men

One of the trendiest sneaker options for men this fall is the Nike Air Force 1 Shoes for $90. These casual sneakers will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe. I love how versatile this sneaker is, and you can choose from two color options. With over 800 reviews from Dick’s Sporting Good customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another fantastic gift option is the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket that’s priced at $199 and also comes in several color options. This stylish jacket will pair nicely with casual, workout, or business wear. It’s highly packable, which makes it nice for traveling or storing away. It’s water-resistant and has an adjustable hem to trap in warmth during cold weather outings.

Gifts for women

For women, one of the most notable gift ideas for this season is the CALIA by Carrie Underwood Mock Neck Pullover Sweater. This super cozy item is priced at $60. This pullover is very versatile to wear with leggings, joggers, or jeans, and the neckline is super trendy for the fall season.

If you have a runner on your holiday gift list, the adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes are a nice option with thousands of positive reviews. This style features a cushioned insole, flexible material, and highly breathable components. They’re also priced as low as $135 and come in several colors.

Stocking stuffers

Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Guide has hundreds of great stocking stuffer ideas. Our favorite option is the unisex Carhartt A18 Watch Hat, priced at $17. It comes in tons of fun color options and features thick material to help keep your ears warm. With over 1,000 positive reviews, this hat is rated 4.7/5 stars.

