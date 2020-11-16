Score Parallels Desktop 16 + FREE year of Fantastical Premium from $80 ($47 off)

Parallels, one of the more popular virtual desktop software out there, is now offering its flagship Desktop 16 app with a free copy of Fantastical Premium (1-Year). You can opt for the 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac from $79.99 or score the 1-time purchase version for $110, both of which include the free year of Fantastical Premium (it will appear in the cart). You can learn more about the regularly $48 year of Fantastical Premium in our launch coverage. You’re looking at $47 in savings here, but you’ll want to head below for more details. 

Now, with nearly $50 in savings, anyone interested in both apps should seriously considering jumping in. But you can also score the 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac (without Fantastical attached) for $69.99 shipped on Amazon right now. That’s $10 or 13% off the going rate and a lower price of entry than today’s lead deal. 

While we are talking Mac apps, be sure to browse through this morning’s roundup for more price drops and then check out these Adobe Elements bundles at as much as $100 off

More on Parallels Desktop 16:

Purchase Parallels Desktop and get Fantastical FREE! (Up to 44% off). App added in cart. Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac. Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately). Create a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data, share resources, and run multiple operating systems at the same time. 

