Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds fall to new Amazon lows from $80 (Up to 38% off)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
From $80

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $109.99 shipped in all colors. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the standard Samsung Galaxy Buds for $79.99 in two styles. Down from $130, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low at Amazon. You’ll still find a true wireless design here, but without active noise cancellation found above and 6-hour battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Speaking of discounted true wireless earbuds, you can still save up to 46% on Sony offerings. One highlight from the sale is the Sony XM3 earbuds with built-in ANC that are marked down to $168, alongside some more affordable options from $68, as well. Then check out everything else in our headphones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Barbour jackets, flannels, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale + free shipping

From $24 Learn More
20% off

Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: Domino’s, Petco, GAP, and more

$17+ Learn More

Ubiquiti introduces new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points starting at $99

Read more Learn More
Save 40%

A 40% discount takes Zinus’ 55-inch desk down to $74

$74 Learn More
Reg. $37+

Score 3+ pounds of chocolate ON Whey Isolate at Amazon for $25 (33% off)

$25 Learn More
25% off

New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

From $14 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More
Reg. $120

Keurig coffee makers up to $50 off: K-Classic or K-Slim $70 ea. + K-Cups at 30% off

$70 Learn More