Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds fall to new Amazon lows from $80 (Up to 38% off)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $109.99 shipped in all colors. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the standard Samsung Galaxy Buds for $79.99 in two styles. Down from $130, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low at Amazon. You’ll still find a true wireless design here, but without active noise cancellation found above and 6-hour battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Speaking of discounted true wireless earbuds, you can still save up to 46% on Sony offerings. One highlight from the sale is the Sony XM3 earbuds with built-in ANC that are marked down to $168, alongside some more affordable options from $68, as well. Then check out everything else in our headphones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

