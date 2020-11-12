Save up to 46% on Sony true wireless earbuds: XM3 ANC $168, more from $68

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $168 shipped. Typically fetching $228, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds leave the gate with “industry leading” noise canceling that pairs with 24-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in touchpad controls, these true wireless earbuds also include an adaptive sound mode that round out the feature set to make them a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 7,200 customers tend to agree having left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more from $68.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers Sony’s WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $148. Down from $200, here you’re saving 26% and matching the all-time low. Standout features here include up to 18-hours of playback with the charging case, an IP55 water-resistance rating, and built-in passive noise cancellation. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 990 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Lastly, Amazon has the Sony WF-XB700 Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds for $68. Usually going for $128, today’s offer saves you 46%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new low. Sony’s Extra BASS earbuds deliver 9-hour battery life, a IPX4 water-resistant casing, and 12mm drivers. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

