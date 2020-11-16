Twelve South AirFly offers wireless connectivity with legacy devices at $26.50

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly for $26.29 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $45 but trends around $40 most days. This is also a new all-time low at Amazon. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful with legacy devices or the Nintendo Switch. Over 8-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4/5 stars.

The cable on Twelve South’s Airfly is slightly short, so putting your savings towards a 3-foot extension is a great way to make the most of today’s purchase. This ensures that in tight quarters, whether it’s an airplane armrest of home theater, that you’ll have plenty of room to make your new setup work.

Looking for more smartphone accessories? You’ll certainly want to check out our guide for all of today’s deals and more. Today’s UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack offer drops 35% from the regular going rate down to $9. Anker’s Gold Box is also worth a look today for deals from $11.

Twelve South Airfly features:

Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4. 1 technology

Use air Pods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or air Pods

Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.

Tech Specs – Bluetooth V4. 1, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency, aptX and SBC Audio. Battery life: 8+ hours

