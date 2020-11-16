Twelve South AirFly offers wireless connectivity with legacy devices at $26.50

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Get this deal Reg. $40 $26

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly for $26.29 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $45 but trends around $40 most days. This is also a new all-time low at Amazon. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful with legacy devices or the Nintendo Switch. Over 8-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4/5 stars.

The cable on Twelve South’s Airfly is slightly short, so putting your savings towards a 3-foot extension is a great way to make the most of today’s purchase. This ensures that in tight quarters, whether it’s an airplane armrest of home theater, that you’ll have plenty of room to make your new setup work.

Looking for more smartphone accessories? You’ll certainly want to check out our guide for all of today’s deals and more. Today’s UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack offer drops 35% from the regular going rate down to $9. Anker’s Gold Box is also worth a look today for deals from $11.

Twelve South Airfly features:

  • Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4. 1 technology
  • Use air Pods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems
  • Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or air Pods
  • Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.
  • Tech Specs – Bluetooth V4. 1, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency, aptX and SBC Audio. Battery life: 8+ hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Twelve South’s premium MacBook stands on sale from $42

$42 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Cytus II, Galaxy Trader, Swiftly switch, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save up to $100

Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablets work with Mac/PC from $330 (Save up to $100)

From $330 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2020

Listen now
$200 off

Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to all-time low with $200 discount

$1,799 Learn More
$94 off

Add a Bosch 2.25HP router bundle + table to your workshop at $94 off

$319 Learn More
Reg. $300

Kano’s latest touchscreen Coding PC drops to new all-time low of $230 (Save 70)

$230 Learn More

Oakley’s Holiday Gift Guide: Sunglasses, snow gear, more from $20 shipped

Learn More