Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack $9 (Save 35%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
From $3

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for $9.09 Prime shipped when code UGREEN125P has been applied at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer saves you 35%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Comprised of a braided nylon exterior, both of the included cables here feature 90-degree USB-C connectors for more conveniently charging up a device while it’s in-use. Both support up to 60W charging speeds, so you’ll be able to use them with smartphones, headphones, a Nintendo Switch, and even Macs or Chromebooks. Over 340 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

UGREEN USB-C to USB-C cable with an innovative 90 degrees L design, is much more convenient and more comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you lie on the couch or bed while charging. Fast charging your USB-C laptops or smartphones at Max 20V 3A current, suports max 60W Power Delivery PD fast charging. Offers transfer speed up to 480Mbps (USB 2.0), or 100 songs every 5 seconds. 

Nylon braided cable ensures reliability and durability. Double-sided USB C connectors with overmolded strain relief designed for frequent plugging and unplugging, provide a charger cable with reliable performance and longer lifespan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 80% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 31%)

From $2 Learn More
Up to 66% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save up to 55%

Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro cases $20 (Save 55%), more

From $6 Learn More
Up to 48%

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box delivers charging accessories, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
25% off

New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

From $14 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More
Reg. $120

Keurig coffee makers up to $50 off: K-Classic or K-Slim $70 ea. + K-Cups at 30% off

$70 Learn More
Save up to 20%

Philips Hue HomeKit starter sets, outdoor lamps, more up to 23% off from $25

From $25 Learn More