Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack $9 (Save 35%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for $9.09 Prime shipped when code UGREEN125P has been applied at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer saves you 35%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Comprised of a braided nylon exterior, both of the included cables here feature 90-degree USB-C connectors for more conveniently charging up a device while it’s in-use. Both support up to 60W charging speeds, so you’ll be able to use them with smartphones, headphones, a Nintendo Switch, and even Macs or Chromebooks. Over 340 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
UGREEN USB-C to USB-C cable with an innovative 90 degrees L design, is much more convenient and more comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you lie on the couch or bed while charging. Fast charging your USB-C laptops or smartphones at Max 20V 3A current, suports max 60W Power Delivery PD fast charging. Offers transfer speed up to 480Mbps (USB 2.0), or 100 songs every 5 seconds.
Nylon braided cable ensures reliability and durability. Double-sided USB C connectors with overmolded strain relief designed for frequent plugging and unplugging, provide a charger cable with reliable performance and longer lifespan.
