Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Speaker falls to new all-time low at $100 (Save $70)

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersUltimate Ears
Get this deal Reg. $170 $100

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 41% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. MEGABOOM 3 lets you rock out just about anywhere with its 20-hour playback capabilities and an IP67 waterproof rating. There’s Bluetooth for pairing with your smartphone as well as a Magic Button that makes controlling music easier than ever even when your handset isn’t around. Plus, you’ll be able to pair this with other Ultimate Ears speakers for stereo playback and more. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 to save some extra cash at $83. This Bluetooth speaker packs a more portable design compared to the MEGABOOM 3, but still delivers much of the brand’s signature sound quality and a similar waterproof form-factor. Check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Then go check out our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for some additional price cuts. We’re still tracking an ongoing deal on Tribit’s XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker at $19, which saves you 25% from the usual going rate and carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is a supremely powerful, portable wireless speaker. It blasts loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass. And it’s all meticulously balanced so you hear every note. Megaboom 3 is also insanely waterproof, dustproof and drop proof and ready to rock any adventure. From snowboarding in the mountains to breakdancing into the pool, MEGABOOM 3 has your back.

