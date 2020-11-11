Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 25%), more

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon is currently offering its XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker for $18.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This compact portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an IPX7 waterproof housing alongside 10-hour playback. Tribit also includes USB-C charging as well as a 12W internal audio system here on its XSound Surf offering. You can even pair two of the speakers together for stereo playback. Over 870 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ZQ8XFYUS
  • Bundle Wyze Cam with nine smart home essentials for $50 (Save up to 50%)
  • Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code WZX7G3LT
  • Tribit Flybuds 3 Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code BFB30BTH92
  • Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 7XB6XNH7

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, not many have the stellar combo of features as the XSound Surf that come at such an attractive value. Turn heads with the sleek, understated design – then turn them again when you power the speaker on and people hear what they can really do! Plus, you’re sure to make a splash when you’re at the pool or at the beach, thanks to the stellar IPX7 waterproof design so you don’t have to stop the music when it’s time to get wet!

You wouldn’t normally expect a huge amount of sound from such a small audio device, but the XSound Surf Bluetooth speaker is sure to be a pleasant surprise. On every track you’ll be able to hear the full, natural sound and impressively low bass. Whatever music you like, everyone is sure to enjoy the XSound Surf Bluetooth speaker’s high quality audio.

