Four cameras, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and 5G adorn Samsung Galaxy A71: $450 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Unlocked Smartphone for $449.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $43. If you are trying to upgrade while bypassing flagship pricing, this Samsung smartphone is worth a look. It delivers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and even wields 5G connectivity. Buyers will also have a four camera system at their disposal with its primary lens featuring a 64-megapixel sensor. Over 6,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating. Swing by our coverage for more details. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a pair of earbuds to pair with today’s purchase? Well, a fraction of today’s savings will cover Jam’s Live Loud Truly-Wireless Earbuds at $40. These debuted about a year ago and ushered in a low price tag alongside a respectable feature set. With over 250 reviews in so far, 70% of Amazon shoppers have rated these earbuds 4 stars or better. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

If you’d prefer to stay within Samsung’s ecosystem, don’t miss out on today’s Galaxy Buds Live deal. Not only will you get a pair of truly-wireless earbuds, you’ll also score an official 9W Qi charger at $145. This discount delivers $61 in savings, making it a notable one to say the least.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features:

With 5G, your phone now delivers mind-boggling speeds, superior connections and nearly undetectable lag times. (5G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability)

See your entertainment in exquisite clarity and dramatic contrast on this massive 6.7″ Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display

Shoot professional-grade photos and videos with A71 5G’s quad lens camera. Shoot epic landscapes, dramatic portraits, and super clear and steady videos. With the 64MP main lens, you’ll capture all the beautiful details just as you see them

