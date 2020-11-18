Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Router at $99 (Save 41%), more from $14

Walmart currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 shipped. Usually selling for $169, today’s offer is good for a 41% discount, is the best we’ve seen in several months, and matches the all-time low. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 comes packed with support for Wi-Fi 6, which means you’re looking at up to 3Gb/s of network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more to round out the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 880 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $14.

Other notable networking deals:

If you’re looking to expand the storage capabilities of your network for Time Machine backups or filling out a Plex server, be sure to check out the QNAP NAS and hard drive deals we spotted this morning from $120. And then get all the details on Ubiquiti’s first UniFi Wi-Fi 6 accessories in our launch coverage.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router supports the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

