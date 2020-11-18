Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Router at $99 (Save 41%), more from $14

-
WalmartNetgearNetworking
From $14

Walmart currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 shipped. Usually selling for $169, today’s offer is good for a 41% discount, is the best we’ve seen in several months, and matches the all-time low. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 comes packed with support for Wi-Fi 6, which means you’re looking at up to 3Gb/s of network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more to round out the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 880 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $14.

Other notable networking deals:

If you’re looking to expand the storage capabilities of your network for Time Machine backups or filling out a Plex server, be sure to check out the QNAP NAS and hard drive deals we spotted this morning from $120. And then get all the details on Ubiquiti’s first UniFi Wi-Fi 6 accessories in our launch coverage.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router supports the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 22%

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer Router at $129, more from $51

From $51 Learn More
Up to 60% off

Up to 60% off HD/4K Blu-rays from $6: Fantastic Beasts, Mission Impossible, Aquaman, more

From $6 Learn More
Shop now

Marshall’s early Black Friday sale takes up to $100 off retro speakers from $130

From $130 Learn More
30% off

Lacoste Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $20

Score an Oster personal protein shake blender for just $13 today at Best Buy

$13 Learn More
Save 28%

Work out all winter with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Mini Stair Stepper: $50 (Save 28%)

$50 Learn More
Save up to 35%

Upgrade your workstation with LG and other monitors from $130 (Save up to 35%)

From $130 Learn More
Up to 60% off

Amazon knocks up to 60% off subscription boxes like Crafted with Love, Succulents, more from $5

From $5 Learn More