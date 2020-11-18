OnePlus 8T with four cameras is down to $629, today only (Reg. $749)

Today only, B&H offers the OnePlus 8T 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $629 shipped. As a comparison, it typically fetches $749 at retailers like Amazon and this is just the second discount we’ve tracked. The OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the quad-camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, 5, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and add a sleek low-profile silicone case to your OnePlus 8T for $9. This is an easy way to add some protection to your new device without bringing too much additional bulk along the way. Plus, with a textured backside, you can ensure that you’ll have a better grip on the device, as well.

On the Android front, we have another notable deal going this week as Google’s Pixel 4a is now FREE for a limited time. It typically goes for $380 but if you’re willing to sign-up for an unlimited plan at Verizon, they’ll give it to your for free over a 24-month contract. Full details here.

OnePlus 8T features:

15 Minutes for a Full Day’s Power – Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day.

120Hz Fluid Display – Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother.

48 MP Quad Camera – Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

