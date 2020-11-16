Google Pixel 4a is FREE when you sign-up for an Unlimited plan (Reg. $380)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Google Pixel 4a 128GB for FREE when you add a new line with an Unlimited Plan. A 24-month commitment is required. Full terms and conditions can be found below. Google Pixel 4a is typically $380 or around $15 per month. This is the best offer we’ve seen to date. Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor. We called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review and customers leaving ratings at Amazon agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more details on the latest Android device from Google, the Pixel 5, head over to our friends at 9to5Google.

Terms and conditions:

5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $379.99 purchase on device payment or at retail price required. New line required. Select Unlimited required. Less $379.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Taxes & fees may apply.

More on the Google Pixel 4a:

Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you’d expect. Equipped with 2.2GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM helps you get the help you need, fast – for a lot less than you’d expect.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!