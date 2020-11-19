Amazon 1-day food storage and bakeware sale up to 46% off with deals from $12

-
AmazonHome GoodsAnchor Hocking
Get this deal 46% off From $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anchor Hocking bakeware and food storage products just in time for the holidays. This is a great opportunity to score some extra food storage containers for left overs or to keep your pre-baked goodies fresh until the big day. You’ll also find some great deals on measuring cups, serving bowls, baking dishes, and more. The deals start from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and you’ll find all of our top picks below. 

Anchor Hocking Gold Box sale:

Speaking of kitchen and cookware, check out our coverage of the early Macy’s Black Friday sale for deep deals on All-Clad from $50. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable household price drops as well as our Best of Black Friday 2020 features for details on all of the best upcoming deals. 

More on the Anchor Hocking Measuring Cup Set:

  • Set contains: (1) 1-cup glass measuring cup, (1) 2-cup glass measuring cup and (1) 4-cup glass measuring cup
  • Anchor Glass measuring cups are tempered for maximum durability and feature an industry-leading 5 year warranty
  • Anchor Glass is a healthier choice over plastic; glass does not warp, stain, retain smells, or leach chemicals into food
  • Microwave, pre-heated oven, refrigerator and dishwasher safe
  • Anchor Glass is MADE IN THE USA

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anchor Hocking

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 mini Screen Protector 3-pack $1 (75% off), more

From $1 Learn More
Save 44%

Walker Edison furniture sale starts at $108 and takes up to 44% off

From $108 Learn More
Shop now

LEGO early Black Friday deals take up to 28% off: Star Wars, Ideas, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save up to 60%

JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $60

Early Black Friday game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45, Mafia Definitive $30, more

$45 Learn More
40% off

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with 40% off sitewide with deals from $8

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $100

Print your holiday pictures from iPhone or Android with the $70 HP Sprocket

$70 Learn More