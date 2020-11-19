Amazon 1-day food storage and bakeware sale up to 46% off with deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anchor Hocking bakeware and food storage products just in time for the holidays. This is a great opportunity to score some extra food storage containers for left overs or to keep your pre-baked goodies fresh until the big day. You’ll also find some great deals on measuring cups, serving bowls, baking dishes, and more. The deals start from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and you’ll find all of our top picks below.

Speaking of kitchen and cookware, check out our coverage of the early Macy’s Black Friday sale for deep deals on All-Clad from $50. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable household price drops as well as our Best of Black Friday 2020 features for details on all of the best upcoming deals.

More on the Anchor Hocking Measuring Cup Set:

Set contains: (1) 1-cup glass measuring cup, (1) 2-cup glass measuring cup and (1) 4-cup glass measuring cup

Anchor Glass measuring cups are tempered for maximum durability and feature an industry-leading 5 year warranty

Anchor Glass is a healthier choice over plastic; glass does not warp, stain, retain smells, or leach chemicals into food

Microwave, pre-heated oven, refrigerator and dishwasher safe

Anchor Glass is MADE IN THE USA

