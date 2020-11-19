Stock up on Amazon’s K-Cups for the holidays at 30% off: 100-packs from $21

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on its Solimo brand K-Cup coffee pods. One standout is the 100-pack of Solimo Morning Light Roast Coffee Pods for $20.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing, and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $30, this is 30% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock before the holidays. This is 100% Arabica coffee pods compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers. It is described as “light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes” with a 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon. More deals and details below.

More Amazon K-Cup coffee pod deals:

More on the Solimo Morning Light Roast Coffee Pods:

100 Light Roast coffee pods

Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish

A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

