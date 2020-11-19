Stock up on Amazon’s K-Cups for the holidays at 30% off: 100-packs from $21

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on its Solimo brand K-Cup coffee pods. One standout is the 100-pack of Solimo Morning Light Roast Coffee Pods for $20.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing, and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $30, this is 30% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock before the holidays. This is 100% Arabica coffee pods compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers. It is described as “light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes” with a 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon. More deals and details below. 

More Amazon K-Cup coffee pod deals:

While are talking coffee, be sure to dive into our latest feature piece and Target’s coffee-themed gift guide for some fresh new brewing and gift ideas. Then check out this early Black Friday deal on Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee makers and head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s best household price drops. 

More on the Solimo Morning Light Roast Coffee Pods:

  • 100 Light Roast coffee pods
  • Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish
  • A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

