Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee maker + milk frother now $125 (Reg. up to $288)

-
Macy'sNespresso
Get this deal Reg. $200+ $125

As part of its early Black Friday specials, Macy’s is offering the Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee Maker with Aerocinno Frother for $124.99 shipped. Regularly $288 at Macy’s and closer to $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 56% in savings and the lowest price we can find. While fetching more of a premium than the Keurig-branded single-serve machines, this one also comes with a milk frother and can brew espresso drinks. Features include five cup size choices at the touch of a button and a “patented extraction process that spins capsules up to 7,000 rotations per minute to perfectly blend coffee and water.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below. 

While you won’t get the milk frother with it, you can get in the Nespresso game for less with the VertuoPlus Solo by Breville. This model comes in at $105 shipped on Amazon where it carries solid 4+ star ratings. It doesn’t have as many bells and whistles overall, but it’s arguably even more modern looking and will still provide simple single-serve espresso beverages. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday kitchenware and household deals as well as our latest coffee feature for even more brewing ideas. And don’t forget to check out Target’s coffee-themed gift guide and the rest of Macy’s early Black Friday sale.

More on the Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe:

Offering freshly brewed coffee with crema as well as authentic espresso, the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe machine provides an exceptional brewing experience in your own home. Innovative bar-code technology delivers the optimal in-cup results for each blend while the included Aeroccino allows you to top beverages with a frothy foam.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Macy's

Nespresso

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200

Save 50% on Nespresso’s Mini Coffee/Espresso Machine, now $100 off at Amazon

$100 Learn More
Reg. $200

SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140 (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 17, 2020 – MacBook Pro up to $550 off, Disney movie sale, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

Ninja Dual 8-Qt. Air Fryer now $80 off in early Black Friday sale + more from $48

From $48 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Sprout herbs + veggies indoors with up to 33% off AeroGarden growers from $123

From $123 Learn More
50% off

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Deals take 50% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

From $30 Learn More

Amazon Pharmacy is the online giant’s next venture, because why not?

Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $3 Learn More