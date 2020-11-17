Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee maker + milk frother now $125 (Reg. up to $288)

As part of its early Black Friday specials, Macy’s is offering the Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee Maker with Aerocinno Frother for $124.99 shipped. Regularly $288 at Macy’s and closer to $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 56% in savings and the lowest price we can find. While fetching more of a premium than the Keurig-branded single-serve machines, this one also comes with a milk frother and can brew espresso drinks. Features include five cup size choices at the touch of a button and a “patented extraction process that spins capsules up to 7,000 rotations per minute to perfectly blend coffee and water.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

While you won’t get the milk frother with it, you can get in the Nespresso game for less with the VertuoPlus Solo by Breville. This model comes in at $105 shipped on Amazon where it carries solid 4+ star ratings. It doesn’t have as many bells and whistles overall, but it’s arguably even more modern looking and will still provide simple single-serve espresso beverages.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday kitchenware and household deals as well as our latest coffee feature for even more brewing ideas. And don’t forget to check out Target’s coffee-themed gift guide and the rest of Macy’s early Black Friday sale.

More on the Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe:

Offering freshly brewed coffee with crema as well as authentic espresso, the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe machine provides an exceptional brewing experience in your own home. Innovative bar-code technology delivers the optimal in-cup results for each blend while the included Aeroccino allows you to top beverages with a frothy foam.

