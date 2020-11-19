Print your holiday pictures from iPhone or Android with the $70 HP Sprocket

$70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the HP Sprocket Portable Instant Printer for $69.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 or more with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen by 30% and a new Amazon all-time low. The HP Sprocket works with both iOS and Android devices, making it an easy way to print out your pictures. With the holidays upon us, consider picking up this printer and sending off images to family as we take a different kind of Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. Ships with 10 sheets paper. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a replacement bundle of paper at $10. You’ll receive 20-pages here, making it an easy way to load up on extra sheets and ensure you have plenty to go around. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,100 reviewers.

For more smartphone accessories, swing by our guide that features all of the best deals of the week. While we’re talking photography, consider the Polaroid SNAP Touch Instant Camera at $114, which is down from the usual $140 price tag.

HP Sprocket features:

  • Print 30% larger photos in an instant – Connect with the HP Sprocket app using Bluetooth, and quickly print photos 30% larger than those of the original HP Sprocket
  • Exclusive fashionable photo features – Curate your photos with the HP Sprocket app, and access exclusive designer features, frames, filters, and stickers for your pictures
  • Personalize your prints – Take a picture of your own doodles and turn them into custom stickers, using the free HP Sprocket app

