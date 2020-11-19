Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off before Black Friday

Amazon is currently taking up to $150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Wi-Fi version is $100 off just about every model while the cellular configuration is the full $150 off the regular going rate. This delivers a new all-time low on a number of models, including the 1TB version at $1,499 (Reg. $1,649).

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Make the most of your savings and grab Apple’s 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable today. Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable delivers quick power-up speeds with the same USB-C connector on both ends. Ideal for taking advantage of the latest charging and data transfer speeds on various devices.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and last night we spotted a solid price drop on the latest iPad Air.

Apple’s iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

