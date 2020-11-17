Take up to $550 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with various models discounted heavily

B&H is offering up some big discounts on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with price drops by as much as $550. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the upgraded 2.4GHz/64GB/1TB model at $3,349. That’s the full $550 off the regular going rate and a new all-time low. Basic configurations are also discounted as part of today’s sale by the usual $300.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a Retina display that’s backed by Intel Core i7 or i9 processors. You can count on up to 64GB worth of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage as part of today’s sale. Apple also includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which enables expansive connectivity with all of the latest devices on the market today.

Make the most of your savings today with a 4-port USB-C hub from Anker. You’ll be able to bring four USB-A ports to your new MacBook from just one Thunderbolt port, making it easy to connect legacy devices and more. Ideal if you have a number of USB-A accessories that you’d still like to make use of with your new Mac.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this week on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off. You can also score Apple Watch and iPhone SE at notable discounts right now, as well.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

