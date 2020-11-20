Apple’s upgraded 21-inch iMac drops $100 ahead of Thanksgiving week

B&H offers the latest Apple 21.5-inch iMac 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,199.99 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac offers a more affordable desktop experience for students or users working on light content creation, emailing, and web browsing. Notable specs here include a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There’s both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A connectivity on the back, along with 802.11ac support, Bluetooth, and more.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While iMac’s design is certainly sleek, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and this week we found a great deal on AirPods Pro, as well. There are also notable savings on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad on-going right now, too. Check out all of the latest Black Friday deals here for more across every category.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

16GB DDR4 RAM | 256GB SSD

21.5 ” 1920 x 1080 IPS Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

macOS

