AirPods Pro offer ‘Hey Siri’, stellar ANC, more for $190 ($59 off)

Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, these wireless in-ears typically sell for $249. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. We are expecting to see these earbuds fall to around $170 during Black Friday.

Apple’s AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more. We loved them in our hands-on review, as well.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro? Save further and go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this week on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off. You can also score Apple Watch and iPhone SE at notable discounts right now, as well.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

