Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $5 movies, more

We’re a week away from Black Friday proper but the deals are already starting to roll in today. Apple is heading into the weekend with a huge TV show sale with a number of iconic titles discounted as complete series bundles. You’ll also find a selection of movies on sale, as well, on top of this week’s earlier bundle promotion that’s still on-going. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

Apple eyes Black Friday with big TV show sale

Apple is offering up a number of TV shows on sale today as complete series bundles, making it a great time to add these popular titles to your library permanently. With so many shows switching streaming services in the coming year, locking them up now is a great way to avoid headaches later. Here are our favorite complete series TV show deals:

$5 movie sale too

Apple has a nice selection of $5 movies on sale today from the usual $10+ price tag. All of which will also become a permanent part of your library. Notable deals include:

