Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $5 movies, more

We’re a week away from Black Friday proper but the deals are already starting to roll in today. Apple is heading into the weekend with a huge TV show sale with a number of iconic titles discounted as complete series bundles. You’ll also find a selection of movies on sale, as well, on top of this week’s earlier bundle promotion that’s still on-going. Head below for all of our top picks and more.
Apple eyes Black Friday with big TV show sale
Apple is offering up a number of TV shows on sale today as complete series bundles, making it a great time to add these popular titles to your library permanently. With so many shows switching streaming services in the coming year, locking them up now is a great way to avoid headaches later. Here are our favorite complete series TV show deals:
- The Office: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Two and a Half Men: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Friends: $60 (Reg. $100)
- Dexter: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Modern Family: $65 (Reg. $100)
- Hannibal: $13 (Reg. $25)
- Sherlock: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mad Men: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Elementary: $37 (Reg. $50)
- House: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Planet Earth: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Girls: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Glee: $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Good Place: $30 (Reg. $50)
- 2 Broke Girls: $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Mentalist: $50 (Reg. $80)
- The Sopranos: $60 (Reg. $80)
- How I Met Your Mother: $35 (Reg. $60)
- Bones: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Veep: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Silicon Valley: $40 (Reg. $60)
$5 movie sale too
Apple has a nice selection of $5 movies on sale today from the usual $10+ price tag. All of which will also become a permanent part of your library. Notable deals include:
- The Farewell
- Jerry Maguire
- Big
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Liar Liar
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- When Harry Met Sally
- Singin’ In The Rain
- The Wedding Singer
- School of Rock
- You’ve Got Mail
- October Sky
- Legally Blonde
