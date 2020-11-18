Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

Following yesterday’s big Disney movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals today. Apple is now offering a number of five for $15 movie bundles across a variety of genres. This is a great way to add multiple films to your collection for just $3 each, saving a nice chunk of change in the process. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Notable movie bundle deals include:
- Sci-Fi
- Exposed (2016)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Replicas (2019)
- Siberia (2018)
- The Whole Truth (2016)
- Jason Statham Collection
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Mechanic Resurrection (2016)
- Safe (2012)
- Wild Card (2015)
- Crank (2006)
- Nicolas Cage Collection
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- Joe (2014)
- Lord of War (2006)
- Knowing (2009)
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
- Action
- lack Water (2018)
- Enemies Closer (2014)
- Kickboxer (1989)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- We Die Young (2019)
- Comedy/Thriller
- Buried (2010)
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder: The Unrated V… (2002)
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
- Woman In Gold (2015)
- Waiting (Unrated) (2005)
- Drama/Comedy
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Simple Favor (2018)
- The Last Five Years (2015)
- Get a Job (2016)
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
- Arnold Schwarzenegger 5-Film Collection
- The Last Stand (2013)
- Escape Plan (2013)
- Red Heat (1988)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1997)
- Total Recall: Mind-Bending Edition (1990)
- Action/Comedy
- Arkansas (2020)
- Dragged Across Concrete (2019)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Made (2001)
- Lay the Favorite (2012)
- Action/Thriller
- Arkansas (2020)
- Escape Plan (2013)
- The Duel (2016)
- Empire State (2013)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
Make sure to dive into yesterday’s movie sale for even more deals on Disney films, this week’s $1 HD rental, and much more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!