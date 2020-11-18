Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

Following yesterday’s big Disney movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals today. Apple is now offering a number of five for $15 movie bundles across a variety of genres. This is a great way to add multiple films to your collection for just $3 each, saving a nice chunk of change in the process. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable movie bundle deals include:

Sci-Fi Exposed (2016) Knock Knock (2015) Replicas (2019) Siberia (2018) The Whole Truth (2016)

Jason Statham Collection The Bank Job (2008) Mechanic Resurrection (2016) Safe (2012) Wild Card (2015) Crank (2006)

Nicolas Cage Collection The Frozen Ground (2013) Joe (2014) Lord of War (2006) Knowing (2009) USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Action lack Water (2018) Enemies Closer (2014) Kickboxer (1989) Universal Soldier (1992) We Die Young (2019)

Comedy/Thriller Buried (2010) National Lampoon’s Van Wilder: The Unrated V… (2002) The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) Woman In Gold (2015) Waiting (Unrated) (2005)

Drama/Comedy 50/50 (2011) A Simple Favor (2018) The Last Five Years (2015) Get a Job (2016) What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Arnold Schwarzenegger 5-Film Collection The Last Stand (2013) Escape Plan (2013) Red Heat (1988) Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1997) Total Recall: Mind-Bending Edition (1990)

Action/Comedy Arkansas (2020) Dragged Across Concrete (2019) Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Made (2001) Lay the Favorite (2012)

Action/Thriller Arkansas (2020) Escape Plan (2013) The Duel (2016) Empire State (2013) The Expendables 2 (2012)



Make sure to dive into yesterday’s movie sale for even more deals on Disney films, this week’s $1 HD rental, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!