Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

Following yesterday’s big Disney movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals today. Apple is now offering a number of five for $15 movie bundles across a variety of genres. This is a great way to add multiple films to your collection for just $3 each, saving a nice chunk of change in the process. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable movie bundle deals include:

  • Sci-Fi
    • Exposed (2016)
    • Knock Knock (2015)
    • Replicas (2019)
    • Siberia (2018)
    • The Whole Truth (2016)
  • Jason Statham Collection
    • The Bank Job (2008)
    • Mechanic Resurrection (2016)
    • Safe (2012)
    • Wild Card (2015)
    • Crank (2006)
  • Nicolas Cage Collection
    • The Frozen Ground (2013)
    • Joe (2014)
    • Lord of War (2006)
    • Knowing (2009)
    • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
  • Action
    • lack Water (2018)
    • Enemies Closer (2014)
    • Kickboxer (1989)
    • Universal Soldier (1992)
    • We Die Young (2019)
  • Comedy/Thriller
    • Buried (2010)
    • National Lampoon’s Van Wilder: The Unrated V… (2002)
    • The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
    • Woman In Gold (2015)
    • Waiting (Unrated) (2005)
  • Drama/Comedy
    • 50/50 (2011)
    • A Simple Favor (2018)
    • The Last Five Years (2015)
    • Get a Job (2016)
    • What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger 5-Film Collection
    • The Last Stand (2013)
    • Escape Plan (2013)
    • Red Heat (1988)
    • Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1997)
    • Total Recall: Mind-Bending Edition (1990)
  • Action/Comedy
    • Arkansas (2020)
    • Dragged Across Concrete (2019)
    • Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
    • Made (2001)
    • Lay the Favorite (2012)
  • Action/Thriller
    • Arkansas (2020)
    • Escape Plan (2013)
    • The Duel (2016)
    • Empire State (2013)
    • The Expendables 2 (2012)

