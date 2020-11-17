Early Black Friday deals slash up to $270 off Segway gear priced from $200 (Amazon lows)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of notable Segway discounts up to $270 off. Our top pick involves the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $199.99 shipped. Today’s deal is good for at least $125 off, beats Amazon’s lowest offer by $80, and comes within $20 of the best we’ve tracked overall. These electric-powered roller skates feature a 45-minute runtime and can propel skaters at up to 12MPH. They feature a 220-pound weight capacity, paving the way for both adults and kids to take them for a spin. Segway touts these skates as “easy to pick up and learn,” helping make them a solid Christmas gift idea for many. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another Segway on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $499.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $270 off the typical rate there and undercuts Amazon’s previous low by $135. Segway’s Ninebot ES4 is here to shake up your daily commute while also giving you some fresh air along the way. It zooms at up to 19MPH and can collapse to ensure it won’t take up much space once you’ve arrived at your next destination. Buyers will also find a built-in headlight that paves the way for nighttime rides as well. It can propel riders for up to 28 miles on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

If the $500 price tag above is a bit too high for you, let’s not forget that Best Buy has marked down Segway’s Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter to $400. It doesn’t quite go as fast or as far, but it’s a solid choice if you need to spend $100 less. Riders can go 15.5MPH and will get up to 15 miles of range.

Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates features:

Stable self-balancing technology enables to move effortlessly. The high-power hub motor and spindle-shaped tread design help achieve more flexible steering. With Smart Battery Management System and UL 2272 provide dual protection

With uniquely designed ambient and tail lights to keep you safe in the dark. The rubber tires are designed to improve stability, steering capabilities, and combined with slip-resistance on the pads bring maximum comfort and fun.

The Segway Drift W1 e-skates are very easy to pick up and learn. With superior technology, just step on and get going effortlessly in minutes. It’s lightweight and convenient to carry in a bag or in your hand to bring anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!