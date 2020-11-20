Sonos launches rare refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, more from $99

Smart Home Home Theater Sonos
Sonos is launching a new certified refurbished sale today on its selection of smart speakers and home theater accessories starting at $99 shipped. Our top pick is on the Sonos Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar at $319.20. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is $80 under Amazon’s going rate, the first time we’ve seen Sonos offer a refurbished option, and the second-best price of 2020. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Like everything else in the sale, this comes backed by a 1-year warranty. Head below the fold for more.

Other refurbished Sonos deals include:

If expanding your smart home in other ways is more of a priority, be sure to check out our guide right here before swinging by our coverage of the best deals to expect on Black Friday. In the meantime, many of Amazon’s offerings have already gone on sale, including the latest Ring Video Doorbells and more from $35.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

