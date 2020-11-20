We’re officially one week away from Black Friday. But as we’ve told you before, this is shaping up to be unlike any Thanksgiving week we’ve ever seen before. In fact, many Black Friday sales are already underway. But as we look towards the best offer next week, it’s time for our annual tradition of naming the top 10 Black Friday deals coming down the pipeline over the next few days. Head below for our full list of this year’s best of the best.

As always, you’ll want to make sure that you’re following 9to5Toys on all of our verticals in the lead up to Black Friday. This is the best way to make sure that you don’t miss out on any of the top deals throughout Thanksgiving Week and into Cyber Monday.

10) Powerbeats Pro go to $160

For the sportier techie among us, Powerbeats Pro has been a solid alternative to AirPods Pro. Powerbeats are great for workouts and offer a variety of colors and many of the same functionality found on the higher-end AirPods. This year, Powerbeats Pro will be $160 at Amazon on Black Friday, which is a price we’ve seen just once before and matches the all-time low. That’s down from the usual $249 going rate.

9) Go big or go home with this VIZIO deal

Black Friday means TVs. And while the usual selection of in-store doorbusters won’t be available this time around, there’s still going to be plenty of great TV deals to be had. Our top pick is VIZIO’s 70-inch 4K UHDTV for $478 at Walmart. That’s at least $100 off the regular going rate and one of the best offers we’ve seen on this model. If you need a big TV on a budget, this is the deal for you.

8) Instant Pot time

While we always count on a solid TV deal come Black Friday, the shopping holiday has also become synonymous with Instant Pot cookers, as well. Headlining this time around is the Instant Pot Duo Nova at $70. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag and in line with the best we see. This offer will be available at Amazon and other retailers.

7) Amazon’s new Echo devices are discounted for the first time

Back in September, Amazon introduced a number of new Echo speakers. However, those devices were not discounted on Prime Day. So that leaves us with Black Friday where Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and the standard Echo will all be discounted for the first time. Headlining will be the full-sized Echo, which will drop to $70 from the usual $100 going rate.

6) MacBook deals abound

Because Apple just released a fresh batch of MacBooks in recent weeks, you can expect that previous-generation models will be heavily discounted throughout Black Friday. Best Buy’s Black Friday ad has largely confirmed as much with up to $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air. You can expect Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro to see as much as $400 off as well.

So what about those new M1-enabled MacBooks? Well, we’ve already seen $50 off both the new MacBook Pro and Air. The question is, could we see that number jump to $100 off? It’s uncharted territory, as Apple has not typically released new hardware this close to November.

5) Nest Mini will still be a major player

While Echo Dot will be popular with many shoppers this year, Nest Mini is also bound to be a highlight. This year, it will drop down to $19 from the usual $49 price tag. For those in the Android ecosystem, this will be an easy buy if you’re looking to dive into Assistant for the first time.

4) Fire TV Stick at $18 is an easy stocking stuffer

Amazon also has a trio of new Fire TV streaming devices that will be marked down throughout Black Friday this year. That includes the new Fire TV Stick Lite, which will drop to $18 from the usual $30 price tag. This will be just the second time we’ve seen it go on sale.

Those looking for an upgraded experience will want to reach for the standard Fire TV Stick at $28 (Reg. $40) or the full-on 4K model at $30 (Reg. $50).

3) iPads will be front and center again

We already know that iPads will be on sale at nearly every mainstream retailer. All of the latest models from Apple, including iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad, and both sizes of iPad Pro, will be notably discounted. In particular, look for Apple’s more entry-level models to be up to $100 off.

2) Pixel 5 will be on sale

Google will be setting the pace by taking $50 off the Pixel 5 once it kicks off its own Black Friday deals on November 25, bringing the price down to $649. That’s in line with some of the deepest cash pre-order discounts we’ve seen but will be the deal to beat for Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers carrying the handset.

1) Apple Watch Series 3 at $119 returns!

Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale from $119 at Walmart, matching last year’s wildly popular deal that sold out almost instantly. So what do we expect this year? It’s going to be another hot ticket item, but expect more stock to be available.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

