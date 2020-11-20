WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive works with Series S/X, PlayStation 5, more: $100 (Reg. $125)

Best Buy is offering the WD_BLACK P10 5TB USB 3.0 Game Drive for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon offers the same drive at $125 and today’s deal matches the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. While both Series X and PlayStation 5 utilize faster NVMe storage drives, if you’re wanting to play previous-generation titles than a standard hard drive is the perfect storage medium. Your 1TB of internal storage is at a premium and should be reserved for next-generation games, so utilizing a drive like the WD_BLACK P10 is a great way to enjoy titles both old and new. With 5TB of storage, WD says that it can hold up to 125 games, depending on which titles you download. Rated 4.8/5 stars, and if you want to learn more, we went hands-on with the Xbox-specific version of this drive last year.

If you want something Xbox-branded, then the Seagate 2TB Game Drive is a great option. While it has less overall storage than today’s lead deal, you’ll find it matches the green design of Microsoft’s flagship console perfectly. At $85, it comes in at an additional 15% below today’s lead deal, leaving extra savings in your pocket.

Call of Duty fans will want to check out the latest WD_BLACK drives. There are three different packages available here, ranging from internal storage to external options, perfect for any desktop or console. Ready to learn more? Our announcement coverage dives deep into what WD_BLACK offers this time around.

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. Built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!