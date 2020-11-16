Western Digital has historically delivered quite a few gamer-focused products. In fact, its WD_BLACK lineup is aimed squarely at them. This is further emphasized by the release of three special edition storage drives that debuted earlier today. P10, P50, and SN850 will receive the WD_BLACK Call of Duty treatment, providing a way for PC and console gamers alike to show off their love for the game. Today’s announcement comes three days after the debut of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Continue reading to learn more.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty collaboration aimed at fervent fans

First up, let’s talk the WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War P50. It aims to deliver both speed and versatility, thanks to a solid-state drive in an external package. This makes it a slick add-on for PC and console gamers alike. Performance is identical to the standard P50, with 2000MB/s speeds touted by Western Digital. This model will offer 1TB of storage and be priced at $249.99. It’s expected to hit the market in December 2020.

Next we have the WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War P10. This solution sticks with a traditional spinning hard-disk drive that helps lower the price. It wields 2TB of storage and clocks in at $109.99. Official release is also slated for December. We reviewed the P10 prior to this today’s Call of Duty collaboration and really liked its design.

Finally we have a version that’s largely aimed at PC gamers. It’s the WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive. With 7,000MB/s performance, this is a solid choice for your any gaming PC rig. Like the P50, it tops out at 1TB of storage, but pricing does drop a bit to $239.99. As with both drives above, this offering will debut sometime next month.

‘We are excited that this collaboration with Call of Duty gives us the opportunity to bring these limited edition specially designed drives to their passionate fans,’ said Jim Welsh, senior vice president of consumer solutions at Western Digital. ‘We know gamers are exceptionally serious when it comes to their gameplay, so we created optimized storage solutions that enable them to keep up with the immersive Call of Duty experience.’

9to5Toys’ Take

Believe it or not, Call of Duty titles began debuting more than 17 years ago. The fact that it has continued to grow in popularity over time is a testament to just how exhilarating gameplay can be. Today’s releases signal that both Western Digital and Activision believe there’s a profit to be made from uniquely branded WD_BLACK Call of Duty drives. Only time will tell if this effort pays off, but my money says it will.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!