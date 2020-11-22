Amazon is now launching a Belkin Black Friday sale with a collection of smart home accessories, chargers, and more starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Belkin Powerhouse iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Station for $49.99. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $10 under previous mentions, and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a designated spot to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch, this charging station is a great way to streamline your desk or nightstand. On top of its built-in Lightning connector, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Over 965 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for all of our top picks from the Belkin Black Friday sale.

Another highlight of today’s Black Friday sale is on the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $199.99 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Combining a smart speaker with 10W Qi charging pad, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite streamlines your desk or nightstand. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Belkin Black Friday sale highlights:

Ahead of the year’s biggest shopping event officially going live later in the week, we’re already seeing a collection of Black Friday deals live in our guide. With nearly every product category seeing markdowns, you’ll want to check out everything right here. Then dive into our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock features:

Charge and display your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with the 2-in-1 PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone. With a Magnetic Charging Module for the Apple Watch built into the dock, your Apple Watch aligns magnetically and begins charging instantly.

