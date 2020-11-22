Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2020Belkin
$15+

Amazon is now launching a Belkin Black Friday sale with a collection of smart home accessories, chargers, and more starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Belkin Powerhouse iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Station for $49.99. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $10 under previous mentions, and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a designated spot to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch, this charging station is a great way to streamline your desk or nightstand. On top of its built-in Lightning connector, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Over 965 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for all of our top picks from the Belkin Black Friday sale.

Another highlight of today’s Black Friday sale is on the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $199.99 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Combining a smart speaker with 10W Qi charging pad, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite streamlines your desk or nightstand. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Belkin Black Friday sale highlights:

Ahead of the year’s biggest shopping event officially going live later in the week, we’re already seeing a collection of Black Friday deals live in our guide. With nearly every product category seeing markdowns, you’ll want to check out everything right here. Then dive into our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock features:

Charge and display your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with the 2-in-1 PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone. With a Magnetic Charging Module for the Apple Watch built into the dock, your Apple Watch aligns magnetically and begins charging instantly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2020 Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
Up to 33%

Anker sale offers accessories for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch from $11

From $11 Learn More
Save up to 60%

JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

From $30 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More
Up to 20%

AmazonBasics Early Black Friday tech accessories sale from $5

From $5 Learn More
Shop now

LEGO early Black Friday deals take up to 28% off: Star Wars, Ideas, more from $12

From $12 Learn More