Blink Mini offers HD feeds for $25, plus outdoor cams on sale, more

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is now live with deals on just about every first-party device they make. That includes the Blink lineup headlined by Amazon’s Mini HD Compact Security Camera for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s a $10 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest from Blink offers an uber-compact design that can beam 1080p feeds to your smartphone, Alexa device, and more. Its small footprint makes it a great option for placing a camera just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Additional Blink cameras can be found on sale for Black Friday below.

Amazon also has the Blink Outdoor Wireless Camera for $64.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Blink Outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering 2-year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday sale for more deals on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and the rest of the online giant’s most popular devices. There’s also a number of Arlo smart cameras on sale as part of Amazon’s Black Friday promotion, as well.

Blink Mini Camera features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

