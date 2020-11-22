Coat your home with fast eero mesh Wi-Fi this holiday season, deals from $79

With Amazon’s Black Friday event now underway, its eero lineup of mesh-style routers is being notably discounted, as well. The 3-pack eero 6 system is down to $223 shipped from the regular $279 price tag. That equates to a new all-time low. eero mesh systems support Wi-Fi 6 for the latest connectivity and some of the fastest speeds out there. This particular bundle comes with three nodes and offers up support for Zigbee accessories, as well, thanks to the integrated hub. Because of that, users will be able to control smart home devices and more with ease. This bundle offers up enough coverage for homes and outdoor spaces totaling 5,000-square feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more notable deals this Black Friday on eero systems.

Other notable eero bundles include:

There are plenty of deals on Amazon’s first-party devices to go around this holiday season. That includes all of the latest Echo smart speakers and display, along with deals on Fire tablets, Blink security cameras, and much more. Browse through our Black Friday guide for more details on all of the best Thanksgiving week deals.

eero 6 features:

  • Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps.
  • Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.
  • Supports 75+ devices – eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

