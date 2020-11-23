Amazon Cyber Monday detailed with a weekend full of deals

AmazonNewsCyber Monday 2020

While Black Friday has just barely started in earnest, Amazon is already detailing its plans for Cyber Monday. But as you’d guess, it’s no longer a single day event. Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 will cover the entire weekend with a rotating cast of Gold Box deals along with discounts on first-party devices that continue from Black Friday. Head below for an overview of what to expect during Cyber Monday at Amazon this year.

Amazon details Cyber Monday plans

Amazon is promising a “multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts across a wide selection of products.” Deals will start on November 28, fresh off a week of Black Friday savings, with big names like LEGO, Samsung, SanDisk, and many more all represented across this sale.

As expected, Amazon will be continuing its discounts on first-party devices like the new Echo, Fire TV streamers, and more. Many are already on sale and can be found here.

Here’s a list of additional Gold Box promotions expected over next week for Cyber Monday:

  • Save up to 30% on Smart Home Security Cameras
  • Save up to 15% on weBoost Signal Boosters
  • Save up to 30% on Headphones from TaoTronics
  • Save up to 40% on Jabra Headphones
  • Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames
  • Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics gaming accessories
  • Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics
  • Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet
  • Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats
  • Save up to 30% on Play-Doh
  • Save up to 30% on Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop and more
  • Save up to 30% on Playskool and more preschool toys
  • Save up to 30% on NERF

 Customers can also shop deals and popular products within Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guides, including the recently launched Oprah’s Favorite Things list, all at amazon.com/gifts. In addition to shopping top deals from small businesses, customers can easily support tens of thousands of small businesses through recently launched collections at amazon.com/supportsmall. 

As always, make sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals throughout Black Friday and beyond.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

