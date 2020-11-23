Apple’s official iPhone cases on sale from $10 across various styles

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAppleAdorama
Reg. $49 From $10

Adorama is discounting a large selection of official Apple cases for various iPhone devices. Free shipping is available on everything included in today’s promotion. Deals start at $9.99 with the iPhone X Silicone Case headlining today’s sale in black. As a comparison, it pretty consistently goes for $49 and today’s deal is a new all-time low by nearly $10. Apple’s official cases are made of silicone with a slimmed-down design and soft-touch finish that “feels great in your hand.” Today’s deal is a great way to add some new style to previous-generation devices, without breaking the bank. Head below for more.

Other cases on sale:

Of course, our smartphone accessories guide is your place to find deals on iPhone add-ons and more. That includes a huge Anker sale for Black Friday that’s now live with deals from $9 on various accessories and more. You can also save on various iOttie smartphone mounts and Qi chargers on sale starting at $15, as well.

Apple’s official iPhone cases feature:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone X, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Adorama

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Pad & Quill Black Friday sale up to 25% off leather...
Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to low of ...
Here are your Black Friday Apple TV discounts
Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black ...
All-time lows arrive on Samsung’s EVO Select micr...
Apple’s previous-gen. iPad Pro lineup discounted ...
iOttie smartphone car mounts and Qi chargers from $15
iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub sports SD/microSD, 4K H...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $14, more

From $4 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24 (20% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $3 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
30% off

Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
20% off

Give your Apple Watch three new sport bands for $12

$12 Learn More
Reg. $49+

Official Apple Watch bands discounted from $29 in various styles ($20+ off)

From $29 Learn More