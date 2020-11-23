Apple’s official iPhone cases on sale from $10 across various styles

Adorama is discounting a large selection of official Apple cases for various iPhone devices. Free shipping is available on everything included in today’s promotion. Deals start at $9.99 with the iPhone X Silicone Case headlining today’s sale in black. As a comparison, it pretty consistently goes for $49 and today’s deal is a new all-time low by nearly $10. Apple’s official cases are made of silicone with a slimmed-down design and soft-touch finish that “feels great in your hand.” Today’s deal is a great way to add some new style to previous-generation devices, without breaking the bank. Head below for more.

Other cases on sale:

Apple’s official iPhone cases feature:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone X, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

