Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

Anker is gearing up for Black Friday with a big Thanksgiving week sale over at Amazon, taking up to 40% off some of its most popular accessories and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 USB-C Desktop Charger is down to $79.99. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This Swiss army knife of a charger features 100W of power across two USB-C ports plus an additional pair of 2.4A USB-A outputs. Great for powering up the latest MacBooks, iPads, and more from Apple. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Additional deals can be found below.
Other notable deals include:
- Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $30)
- 10000mAh Portable Battery: $17 (Reg. $20)
- 3-pack MFi Lightning Cables: $19 (Reg. $23)
- 2-pack 12W USB Wall Chargers: $12 (Reg. $14)
- 10W Qi Charging Pad: $9.50 (Reg. $11)
- 20100mAh Portable Battery: $39 (Reg. $45)
- 6-ft. Powerline+ II Lightning Cable: $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- 5000mAh PowerCore Battery: $17 (Reg. $20)
- 60W Desktop USB-C/A Charger: $33 (Reg. $40)
- 18W USB-A Wall Charger: $10 (Reg. $15)
- 21W Dual USB-A Solar Charger: $50 (Reg. $65)
- PowerCore II 10000mAh Portable Battery: $20 (Reg. $25)
- 39W Dual USB-A Car Charger: $17 (Reg. $20)
- 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $42.50 (Reg. $50)
- Dual USB-A Alloy Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $11)
- …and more!
There are plenty of smartphone accessory deals to go around this morning as Black Friday week gets underway. That includes price drops this morning on iOttie car mounts, Twelve South AirFly, and Samsung EVO microSD cards.
Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 features:
- Super Power – Provides an enormous 100W of charging power – enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. USB-C Output: 5V = 3A / 9V = 3A / 20V = 5A. USB-A Output 5V = 2.4A max per port.
- High-Speed Charging – Save up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.
- Universal Compatibility – Optimized for flawless performance with USB-A and USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 2018 MacBook Air, and 13-inch Dell XPS.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!