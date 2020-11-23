LIFX HomeKit light strips, bulbs, more up to 33% off from $20 ahead of Black Friday

Today, we’re seeing a collection of LIFX HomeKit lighting deals headlined by its Z-TV Color Light Strip for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for bringing a pop of color into your home theater, or really anywhere else in your smart home, LIFX’s Z Light Strip measures over three feet in length and pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It also stands out from other options on the market with the ability to light up with multiple colors at a time. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control as well as compatibility with the smartphone app and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more LIFX deals from $20.

Other notable LIFX HomeKit lighting deals:

LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip features:

Elevate the way you watch your favorite shows with this LIFX Z TV backlight kit. The smart LED backlighting delivers a cinematic glow that enhances your viewing and gaming experience, while the Polychrome technology lets you create custom light gradients. This LIFX Z TV backlight kit integrates seamlessly with smart voice-assisted devices, enabling control through phone or voice commands.

